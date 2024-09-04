The electron foreshock at high-Mach-number non-relativistic oblique shocks

In the Universe, matter outside of stars and compact objects is mostly composed of collisionless plasma. The interaction of a supersonic plasma flow with an obstacle results in collisionless shocks that are often associated with intense nonthermal radiation and the production of cosmic ray particles. Motivated by simulations of non-relativistic high-Mach-number shocks in supernova remnants, we investigate the instabilities excited by relativistic electron beams in the extended foreshock of oblique shocks. The phase-space distributions in the inner and outer foreshock regions are derived with a particle-in-cell simulation of the shock and used as initial conditions for simulations with periodic boundary conditions to study their relaxation toward equilibrium. We find that the observed electron-beam instabilities agree very well with the predictions of a linear dispersion analysis: the electrostatic electron-acoustic instability dominates in the outer region of the foreshock, while the denser electron beams in the inner

In the Universe, matter outside of stars and compact objects is mostly composed of collisionless plasma. The interaction of a supersonic plasma flow with an obstacle results in collisionless shocks that are often associated with intense nonthermal radiation and the production of cosmic ray particles. Motivated by simulations of non-relativistic high-Mach-number shocks in supernova remnants, we investigate the instabilities excited by relativistic electron beams in the extended foreshock of oblique shocks. The phase-space distributions in the inner and outer foreshock regions are derived with a particle-in-cell simulation of the shock and used as initial conditions for simulations with periodic boundary conditions to study their relaxation toward equilibrium. We find that the observed electron-beam instabilities agree very well with the predictions of a linear dispersion analysis: the electrostatic electron-acoustic instability dominates in the outer region of the foreshock, while the denser electron beams in the inner foreshock drive the gyroresonant oblique-whistler instability.

