The electron foreshock at high-Mach-number non-relativistic oblique shocks

  • In the Universe, matter outside of stars and compact objects is mostly composed of collisionless plasma. The interaction of a supersonic plasma flow with an obstacle results in collisionless shocks that are often associated with intense nonthermal radiation and the production of cosmic ray particles. Motivated by simulations of non-relativistic high-Mach-number shocks in supernova remnants, we investigate the instabilities excited by relativistic electron beams in the extended foreshock of oblique shocks. The phase-space distributions in the inner and outer foreshock regions are derived with a particle-in-cell simulation of the shock and used as initial conditions for simulations with periodic boundary conditions to study their relaxation toward equilibrium. We find that the observed electron-beam instabilities agree very well with the predictions of a linear dispersion analysis: the electrostatic electron-acoustic instability dominates in the outer region of the foreshock, while the denser electron beams in the innerIn the Universe, matter outside of stars and compact objects is mostly composed of collisionless plasma. The interaction of a supersonic plasma flow with an obstacle results in collisionless shocks that are often associated with intense nonthermal radiation and the production of cosmic ray particles. Motivated by simulations of non-relativistic high-Mach-number shocks in supernova remnants, we investigate the instabilities excited by relativistic electron beams in the extended foreshock of oblique shocks. The phase-space distributions in the inner and outer foreshock regions are derived with a particle-in-cell simulation of the shock and used as initial conditions for simulations with periodic boundary conditions to study their relaxation toward equilibrium. We find that the observed electron-beam instabilities agree very well with the predictions of a linear dispersion analysis: the electrostatic electron-acoustic instability dominates in the outer region of the foreshock, while the denser electron beams in the inner foreshock drive the gyroresonant oblique-whistler instability.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Artem BohdanORCiD, Martin S. Weidl, Paul J. Morris, Martin PohlORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0084544
ISSN:1070-664X
ISSN:1089-7674
Title of parent work (English):Physics of plasmas
Publisher:AIP Publishing
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/02
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/04
Volume:29
Issue:5
Article number:052301
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:DFG [1508/10-1, bbp00033]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

