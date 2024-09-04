The relationship between parenting styles and relationally victimized during adolescence

The present study examined the moderating role of parents' victimization status during adolescence in the associations between parenting styles, depression, and anxiety among relationally victimized adolescents. There were 436 relationally victimized adolescents (M age = 13.26 years, SD = .56) included in this study, along with their parents (n = 436; M age = 47.01 years, SD = .83; 86% mothers), from the Midwestern region of the United States (N = 872). Adolescents completed questionnaires on their experiences of relational victimization, depression, and anxiety, and perceptions of their parents' parenting styles. Their parents completed a questionnaire on their relational victimization status during adolescence. Findings from the study revealed that the relationships between the permissive parenting style, depression, and anxiety among relationally victimized adolescents were stronger when adolescents' parents were also victims of relational bullying during adolescence. These findings underscore the importance of considering parents'

The present study examined the moderating role of parents' victimization status during adolescence in the associations between parenting styles, depression, and anxiety among relationally victimized adolescents. There were 436 relationally victimized adolescents (M age = 13.26 years, SD = .56) included in this study, along with their parents (n = 436; M age = 47.01 years, SD = .83; 86% mothers), from the Midwestern region of the United States (N = 872). Adolescents completed questionnaires on their experiences of relational victimization, depression, and anxiety, and perceptions of their parents' parenting styles. Their parents completed a questionnaire on their relational victimization status during adolescence. Findings from the study revealed that the relationships between the permissive parenting style, depression, and anxiety among relationally victimized adolescents were stronger when adolescents' parents were also victims of relational bullying during adolescence. These findings underscore the importance of considering parents' peer victimization history during adolescence.

