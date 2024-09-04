Schließen

The relationship between parenting styles and relationally victimized during adolescence

  The present study examined the moderating role of parents' victimization status during adolescence in the associations between parenting styles, depression, and anxiety among relationally victimized adolescents. There were 436 relationally victimized adolescents (M age = 13.26 years, SD = .56) included in this study, along with their parents (n = 436; M age = 47.01 years, SD = .83; 86% mothers), from the Midwestern region of the United States (N = 872). Adolescents completed questionnaires on their experiences of relational victimization, depression, and anxiety, and perceptions of their parents' parenting styles. Their parents completed a questionnaire on their relational victimization status during adolescence. Findings from the study revealed that the relationships between the permissive parenting style, depression, and anxiety among relationally victimized adolescents were stronger when adolescents' parents were also victims of relational bullying during adolescence. These findings underscore the importance of considering parents' peer victimization history during adolescence.

Metadaten
Author details:Michelle F. Wright, Jun Sung Hong, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/26904586.2021.1918036
ISSN:2690-4586
ISSN:2690-4594
Title of parent work (English):Journal of familiy trauma, child custody & child development
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Philadelphia, PA
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/07
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/04
Tag:Adolescent; anxiety; authoritarian; authoritative; depression; parenting; permissive; relational victimization; style
Volume:18
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
First page:93
Last Page:107
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 36 Soziale Probleme, Sozialdienste / 360 Soziale Probleme und Sozialdienste; Verbände
Peer review:Referiert

