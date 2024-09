The dark side of empowering leadership

As followers are becoming more educated and better connected, empowering leadership has gained traction in recent times as an alternative to traditional top-down models of leadership. Several scholars have investigated the relationship between empowering leadership and other variables in different contexts. As most previous studies have focused on the positive aspects of empowering leadership, research on its potential dark side is scarce. Furthermore, no previous study has examined whether and how the transfer of workload from followers to leaders can occur over time, which I proposed can lead to emotional exhaustion and work-family conflict among leaders. Therefore, I proposed that despite the positive outcomes of empowering leadership for both followers and leaders, it may also trigger negative outcomes capable of affecting the well-being of leaders. Drawing on the Conservation of Resources (COR) theory, Job Demand-Resources (JD-R) theory, and Too-Much-of-a-Good-Thing (TMGT) effect model, I investigated this idea. Using follower

As followers are becoming more educated and better connected, empowering leadership has gained traction in recent times as an alternative to traditional top-down models of leadership. Several scholars have investigated the relationship between empowering leadership and other variables in different contexts. As most previous studies have focused on the positive aspects of empowering leadership, research on its potential dark side is scarce. Furthermore, no previous study has examined whether and how the transfer of workload from followers to leaders can occur over time, which I proposed can lead to emotional exhaustion and work-family conflict among leaders. Therefore, I proposed that despite the positive outcomes of empowering leadership for both followers and leaders, it may also trigger negative outcomes capable of affecting the well-being of leaders. Drawing on the Conservation of Resources (COR) theory, Job Demand-Resources (JD-R) theory, and Too-Much-of-a-Good-Thing (TMGT) effect model, I investigated this idea. Using follower workload as a moderator, I proposed that the relationship between empowering leadership and leader workload is positive when follower workload is high and negative when follower workload is low. In addition, I examined how empowering leadership interacts with follower workload to affect leader emotional exhaustion and work-family conflict, mediated by leader workload. I proposed that this interaction results in a negative relationship between empowering leadership and both outcomes when follower workload is low, and a positive relationship when it is high. I tested these hypotheses using data from a three-wave time-lagged design field study with 65 leader-follower dyads consisting of civil servants from different administrative entities of India and Pakistan. The time lag between each study variable was four weeks. At Time 1 (T1), followers answered questions about demographic characteristics, virtual interaction with their leaders, their workload, and the extent to which their leaders practice empowering leadership. At the same time, leaders answered questions about demographic characteristics and their job satisfaction. At Time 2 (T2), leaders provided data on their own workload. Finally, at Time 3 (T3), leaders rated their emotional exhaustion and work-family conflict. A moderated mediation model was tested using PROCESS Model 7 in R. The findings of the study reveal that a significant increase in follower workload through empowering leadership will also increase the leader's workload. Consequently, this increased leader workload leads to a crossover of this interactive effect onto the level of emotional exhaustion and work-family conflict experienced by leaders. This research offers various contributions to the leadership literature. While empowering leadership has been commonly associated with positive outcomes, my study reveals that it can also lead to negative outcomes. In addition, it shifts the focus of existing research from the effect of empowering leadership on followers to the consequences that it might have for leaders themselves. Overall, my research underscores the need for leaders to consider the potential counterproductive effects of empowering leadership and tailor their approach accordingly.

…