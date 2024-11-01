Schließen

Comparison of academic motivation between business and healthcare students in online learning

  • While the demand for online education and the diversity of online students have been increasing worldwide, how online students motivate themselves to continuously engage in learning remains to be appraised. Research in the face-to-face contexts reports that academic motivation is central to student success and wellbeing, and the type of motivation can differ by subject. In particular, the motivation of business students and healthcare students can differ considerably. This study aimed to understand the motivation of online students, and compare them between business and healthcare students using a concurrent nested mixed-method design with correlation and thematic analyses. A survey regarding motivation, learning enjoyment, and study willingness was responded to by 120 online students (61 business and 59 healthcare). Business students were associated with extrinsic motivation, whereas healthcare students were associated with intrinsic motivation. While students in both groups enjoyed the pursuit of knowledge, healthcare studentsWhile the demand for online education and the diversity of online students have been increasing worldwide, how online students motivate themselves to continuously engage in learning remains to be appraised. Research in the face-to-face contexts reports that academic motivation is central to student success and wellbeing, and the type of motivation can differ by subject. In particular, the motivation of business students and healthcare students can differ considerably. This study aimed to understand the motivation of online students, and compare them between business and healthcare students using a concurrent nested mixed-method design with correlation and thematic analyses. A survey regarding motivation, learning enjoyment, and study willingness was responded to by 120 online students (61 business and 59 healthcare). Business students were associated with extrinsic motivation, whereas healthcare students were associated with intrinsic motivation. While students in both groups enjoyed the pursuit of knowledge, healthcare students valued the process and accomplishment, whereas business students regarded education as steppingstones in their careers. Findings can help educators develop effective motivational support for these student groups.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yasuhiro KoteraORCiD, Valentina Gorchakova, Sarah Maybury, Ann-Marie EdwardsORCiD, Hiromasa Kotera
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/healthcare10081580
ISSN:2227-9032
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36011237
Title of parent work (English):Healthcare : open access journal
Subtitle (English):a concurrent nested mixed-method study
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/01
Tag:academic motivation; extrinsic motivation; intrinsic motivation; mixed-method; online students
Volume:10
Issue:8
Article number:1580
Number of pages:16
First page:1
Last Page:16
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.