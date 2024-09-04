Schließen

Fast and robust earthquake source spectra and moment magnitudes from envelope inversion

  With the present study, we introduce a fast and robust method to calculate the source displacement spectra of small earthquakes on a local to regional scale. The work is based on the publicly available Qopen method of full envelope inversion, which is further tuned for the given purpose. Important source parameters-seismic moment, moment magnitude, corner frequency, and high-frequency fall off-are determined from the source spectra by fitting a simple earthquake source model. The method is demonstrated by means of a data set comprising the 2018 West Bohemia earthquake swarm. We report moment magnitudes, corner frequencies, and centroid moment tensors inverted from short-period body waves with the Grond package for all earthquakes with a local magnitude larger than 1.8. Moment magnitudes calculated by envelope inversion show a very good agreement to moment magnitudes resulting from the probabilisitc moment tensor inversion. Furthermore, source displacement spectra from envelope inversion show a good agreement with spectra obtained by multiple taper analysis of the direct onsets of body waves but are not affected by the large scatter of the second. The seismic moments obtained with the envelope inversion scale with corner frequencies according to M-0 proportional to f(c)(-4.7). Earthquakes of the present data set result in a smaller stress drop for smaller magnitudes. Self-similarity of earthquake rupture is not observed. In addition, we report frequency-dependent site amplification at the used stations.

Metadaten
Author details:Tom EulenfeldORCiDGND, Torsten DahmORCiDGND, Sebastian HeimannORCiD, Ulrich WeglerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1785/0120210200
ISSN:0037-1106
ISSN:1943-3573
Title of parent work (English):The bulletin of the Seismological Society of America : BSSA
Publisher:Seismological Society of America
Place of publishing:El Cerito, Calif.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/04
Volume:112
Issue:2
Number of pages:16
First page:878
Last Page:893
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

