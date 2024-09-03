Analysis of single event transient effects in standard delay cells based on decoupling capacitors

Single Event Transients (SETs), i.e., voltage glitches induced in combinational logic as a result of the passage of energetic particles, represent an increasingly critical reliability threat for modern complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) integrated circuits (ICs) employed in space missions. In rad-hard ICs implemented with standard digital cells, special design techniques should be applied to reduce the Soft Error Rate (SER) due to SETs. To this end, it is essential to consider the SET robustness of individual standard cells. Among the wide range of logic cells available in standard cell libraries, the standard delay cells (SDCs) implemented with the skew-sized inverters are exceptionally vulnerable to SETs. Namely, the SET pulses induced in these cells may be hundreds of picoseconds longer than those in other standard cells. In this work, an alternative design of a SDC based on two inverters and two decoupling capacitors is introduced. Electrical simulations have shown that the propagation delay and SET robustness of

Single Event Transients (SETs), i.e., voltage glitches induced in combinational logic as a result of the passage of energetic particles, represent an increasingly critical reliability threat for modern complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) integrated circuits (ICs) employed in space missions. In rad-hard ICs implemented with standard digital cells, special design techniques should be applied to reduce the Soft Error Rate (SER) due to SETs. To this end, it is essential to consider the SET robustness of individual standard cells. Among the wide range of logic cells available in standard cell libraries, the standard delay cells (SDCs) implemented with the skew-sized inverters are exceptionally vulnerable to SETs. Namely, the SET pulses induced in these cells may be hundreds of picoseconds longer than those in other standard cells. In this work, an alternative design of a SDC based on two inverters and two decoupling capacitors is introduced. Electrical simulations have shown that the propagation delay and SET robustness of the proposed delay cell are strongly influenced by the transistor sizes and supply voltage, while the impact of temperature is moderate. The proposed design is more tolerant to SETs than the SDCs with skew-sized inverters, and occupies less area compared to the hardening configurations based on partial and complete duplication. Due to the low transistor count (only six transistors), the proposed delay cell could also be used as a SET filter.

