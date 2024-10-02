Schließen

Bioactive β- and γ-peptides

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Zeinab MahfouzGND, Elisabeth K. NyakaturaGND, Raheleh Rezaei Araghi, Jeremie Mortier, Daniela GjorgjevikjGND, Nikolai KlishinORCiD, Markus Wahl, Heiko M. MöllerORCiDGND, Beate KokschGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/psc.3445
ISSN:1075-2617
ISSN:1099-1387
Title of parent work (English):Journal of peptide science : the official journal of the European Peptide Society
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:New York, NY [u.a.]
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/02
Volume:28
Issue:Supplement 3
Article number:e3445
Number of pages:1
First page:246
Last Page:246
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.