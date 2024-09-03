Pulsar wind nebulae of runaway massive stars

- A significant fraction of massive stars move at speed through the interstellar medium of galaxies.
After their death as core-collapse supernovae, a possible final evolutionary state is that of a fast-rotating magnetized neutron star, shaping its circumstellar medium into a pulsar wind nebula.
Understanding the properties of pulsar wind nebulae requires knowledge of the evolutionary history of their massive progenitors.
Using two-dimensional magnetohydrodynamical simulations, we demonstrate that, in the context of a runaway high-mass red-supergiant supernova progenitor, the morphology of its subsequent pulsar wind nebula is strongly affected by the wind of the defunct progenitor star pre-shaping the stellar surroundings throughout its entire past life.
In particular, pulsar wind nebulae of obscured runaway massive stars harbour asymmetries as a function of the morphology of the progenitor's wind-blown cavity, inducing projected asymmetric up-down synchrotron emission.