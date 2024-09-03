Schließen

Pulsar wind nebulae of runaway massive stars

  • A significant fraction of massive stars move at speed through the interstellar medium of galaxies. After their death as core-collapse supernovae, a possible final evolutionary state is that of a fast-rotating magnetized neutron star, shaping its circumstellar medium into a pulsar wind nebula. Understanding the properties of pulsar wind nebulae requires knowledge of the evolutionary history of their massive progenitors. Using two-dimensional magnetohydrodynamical simulations, we demonstrate that, in the context of a runaway high-mass red-supergiant supernova progenitor, the morphology of its subsequent pulsar wind nebula is strongly affected by the wind of the defunct progenitor star pre-shaping the stellar surroundings throughout its entire past life. In particular, pulsar wind nebulae of obscured runaway massive stars harbour asymmetries as a function of the morphology of the progenitor's wind-blown cavity, inducing projected asymmetric up-down synchrotron emission.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dominique M.-A. MeyerORCiDGND, Zakaria Meliani
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnrasl/slac062
ISSN:1745-3933
ISSN:1745-3925
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. Letters
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/02
Tag:ISM: supernova remnants; methods: MHD; pulsars: general; stars: evolution; stars: massive
Volume:515
Issue:1
Number of pages:5
First page:L29
Last Page:L33
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.