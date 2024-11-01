The ‘Olympic Spirit’ from a cross-cultural perspective
- This article presents a cross-cultural investigation of reactions to the booing behavior of the Brazilian crowd against the French athlete Renaud Lavil-lenie during the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. We contrast the repercussion of the event in the public opinion in Brazil with those in Europe and in the USA and analyze metaphorical and other cultural conceptualizations as well as speech styles in comment sections of online news and in a Brazilian radio broadcast. Our findings show that the group-level conceptualizations by Brazilian fans differ from those by speakers in other countries. It is additionally revealed that online meaning construction in the radio broadcast unveils processes in which Brazilians either conform to the cultural conceptualizations identified in the comment sections or contest them from an outer observational point of view.
|Milene Mendes de OliveiraORCiDGND, Ulrike Schröder, Thiago Nascimento
|Metaphorical Conceptualizations (Applications of Cognitive Linguistics [ACL], Vol. 45)
|a cognitive-pragmatic analysis
|cognitive linguistics; conversation analysis; cultural conceptualizations; intercultural pragmatics
