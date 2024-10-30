Schließen

Metaphorical conceptualizations

  • The book deals with the important shift that has been heralded in cognitive linguistics from mere universal matters to cultural and situational variation. The discussions examine cognitive and cultural linguistics’ theories in relation to the following areas of research: (i) metaphorical conceptualization; (ii) the influence of culture on metaphor, metonymy and conceptual blends; (iii) the impact of culture and cognition on metaphorical lexis; (iv) the interface of pragmatics and cognition when metaphor is studied in situ, that is, in face-to-face as well as in virtual multimodal interaction; (v) the application of insights from metaphorical conceptualizations to language teaching, and (vi) recent methods for revealing (inter)cultural metaphorical conceptualizations (corpus-based approaches, gesture studies, etc.). The book brings together cognitive, functional, and (inter)cultural approaches.

DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110688306
ISBN:978-3-11-068830-6
ISBN:978-3-11-068815-3
ISBN:978-3-11-135347-0
Title of parent work (English):Applications of Cognitive Linguistics [ACL]
Subtitle (English):(Inter)cultural perspectives
Publisher:De Gruyter Mouton
Place of publishing:Berlin
Editor(s):Ulrike Schröder, Milene Mendes de Oliveira, Adriana Maria Tenuta
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Anthropologische Linguistik; Metonymie
Issue:45
Number of pages:343
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

