Metaphorical conceptualizations
- The book deals with the important shift that has been heralded in cognitive linguistics from mere universal matters to cultural and situational variation. The discussions examine cognitive and cultural linguistics’ theories in relation to the following areas of research: (i) metaphorical conceptualization; (ii) the influence of culture on metaphor, metonymy and conceptual blends; (iii) the impact of culture and cognition on metaphorical lexis; (iv) the interface of pragmatics and cognition when metaphor is studied in situ, that is, in face-to-face as well as in virtual multimodal interaction; (v) the application of insights from metaphorical conceptualizations to language teaching, and (vi) recent methods for revealing (inter)cultural metaphorical conceptualizations (corpus-based approaches, gesture studies, etc.). The book brings together cognitive, functional, and (inter)cultural approaches.
|Applications of Cognitive Linguistics [ACL]
|(Inter)cultural perspectives
|De Gruyter Mouton
|Berlin
|Ulrike Schröder, Milene Mendes de Oliveira, Adriana Maria Tenuta
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|English
|2022/03/07
|2022
|2024/10/30
|Anthropologische Linguistik; Metonymie
|45
|343
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
