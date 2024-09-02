Versatile patterns in the actin cortex of motile cells
- Self-organized patterns in the actin cytoskeleton are essential for eukaryotic cellular life. They are the building blocks of many functional structures that often operate simultaneously to facilitate, for example, nutrient uptake and movement of cells. However, identifying how qualitatively distinct actin patterns can coexist remains a challenge. Using bifurcation theory of a mass conserved activator-inhibitor system, we uncover a generic mechanism of how different actin waves-traveling waves and excitable pulses- organize and simultaneously emerge. Live-cell imaging experiments indeed reveal that narrow, planar, and fast-moving excitable pulses may coexist with ring-shaped macropinocytic actin waves in the cortex of motile amoeboid cells.
|Author details:
|Arik YochelisORCiD, Sven FlemmingORCiD, Carsten BetaORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.129.088101
|ISSN:
|0031-9007
|ISSN:
|1079-7114
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36053696
|Title of parent work (English):
|Physical review letters
|Subtitle (English):
|self-organized pulses can coexist with macropinocytic ring-shaped waves
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publishing:
|College Park
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/08/19
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/09/02
|Volume:
|129
|Issue:
|8
|Article number:
|088101
|Number of pages:
|6
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [318763901 - SFB1294]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert