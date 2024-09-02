Schließen

Versatile patterns in the actin cortex of motile cells

  • Self-organized patterns in the actin cytoskeleton are essential for eukaryotic cellular life. They are the building blocks of many functional structures that often operate simultaneously to facilitate, for example, nutrient uptake and movement of cells. However, identifying how qualitatively distinct actin patterns can coexist remains a challenge. Using bifurcation theory of a mass conserved activator-inhibitor system, we uncover a generic mechanism of how different actin waves-traveling waves and excitable pulses- organize and simultaneously emerge. Live-cell imaging experiments indeed reveal that narrow, planar, and fast-moving excitable pulses may coexist with ring-shaped macropinocytic actin waves in the cortex of motile amoeboid cells.

