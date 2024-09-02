Recent advances in silver nanostructured substrates for plasmonic sensors

Noble metal nanostructures are known to confine photon energies to their dimensions with resonant oscillations of their conduction electrons, leading to the ultrahigh enhancement of electromagnetic fields in numerous spectroscopic methods. Of all the possible plasmonic nanomaterials, silver offers the most intriguing properties, such as best field enhancements and tunable resonances in visible-to-near infrared regions. This review highlights the recent developments in silver nanostructured substrates for plasmonic sensing with the main emphasis on surface plasmon resonance (SPR) and surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) over the past decade. The main focus is on the synthesis of silver nanostructured substrates via physical vapor deposition and chemical synthesis routes and their applications in each sensing regime. A comprehensive review of recent literature on various possible silver nanostructures prepared through these methodologies is discussed and critically reviewed for various planar and optical fiber-based

