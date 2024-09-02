Schließen

Recent advances in silver nanostructured substrates for plasmonic sensors

  • Noble metal nanostructures are known to confine photon energies to their dimensions with resonant oscillations of their conduction electrons, leading to the ultrahigh enhancement of electromagnetic fields in numerous spectroscopic methods. Of all the possible plasmonic nanomaterials, silver offers the most intriguing properties, such as best field enhancements and tunable resonances in visible-to-near infrared regions. This review highlights the recent developments in silver nanostructured substrates for plasmonic sensing with the main emphasis on surface plasmon resonance (SPR) and surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) over the past decade. The main focus is on the synthesis of silver nanostructured substrates via physical vapor deposition and chemical synthesis routes and their applications in each sensing regime. A comprehensive review of recent literature on various possible silver nanostructures prepared through these methodologies is discussed and critically reviewed for various planar and optical fiber-basedNoble metal nanostructures are known to confine photon energies to their dimensions with resonant oscillations of their conduction electrons, leading to the ultrahigh enhancement of electromagnetic fields in numerous spectroscopic methods. Of all the possible plasmonic nanomaterials, silver offers the most intriguing properties, such as best field enhancements and tunable resonances in visible-to-near infrared regions. This review highlights the recent developments in silver nanostructured substrates for plasmonic sensing with the main emphasis on surface plasmon resonance (SPR) and surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) over the past decade. The main focus is on the synthesis of silver nanostructured substrates via physical vapor deposition and chemical synthesis routes and their applications in each sensing regime. A comprehensive review of recent literature on various possible silver nanostructures prepared through these methodologies is discussed and critically reviewed for various planar and optical fiber-based substrates.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Shashank K. GahlautORCiD, Anisha Pathak, Banshi D. Gupta
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/bios12090713
ISSN:2079-6374
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36140098
Title of parent work (English):Biosensors : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/02
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/02
Tag:plasmonics; sensors; silver; surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy; surface-enhanced fluorescence; surface-enhanced infrared spectroscopy
Volume:12
Issue:9
Article number:713
Number of pages:37
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

