The Schneiderian thinking and beyond

  • This book demonstrates, in the context of the Schneiderian thinking and beyond, that world Englishes and creole languages today display interesting sociolinguistic, typological and pedagogic trends and tendencies. These trends and tendencies have been investigated and reported by Thomas Brunner, Thomas Hoffmann, Sarah Buschfeld, Wiebke Ahlers, Aloysius Ngefac, Arthur K. Spears, Kingsley Oluchi Ogwuanyi, Anthony Grant, Mie Hiramoto, Wilkinson Daniel Wong Gonzales, Jakob Leimgruber, Lim Jun Jie, Jessica X. M. Choo, Clifton D. Armstrong, Aya Inoue, David B Frank, Lisa Young, John R Rickford, Paula Prescod, and Christian Go Go. The book is unique and differs from previous works in many ways. First and foremost, it is one of the rare works that overtly bring world Englishes and creole languages together in the same volume, providing an opportunity for current trends to be investigated in the context of the groundbreaking work Edgar Schneider has already carried out in these two subfields of linguistics. Second, some paradigms in worldThis book demonstrates, in the context of the Schneiderian thinking and beyond, that world Englishes and creole languages today display interesting sociolinguistic, typological and pedagogic trends and tendencies. These trends and tendencies have been investigated and reported by Thomas Brunner, Thomas Hoffmann, Sarah Buschfeld, Wiebke Ahlers, Aloysius Ngefac, Arthur K. Spears, Kingsley Oluchi Ogwuanyi, Anthony Grant, Mie Hiramoto, Wilkinson Daniel Wong Gonzales, Jakob Leimgruber, Lim Jun Jie, Jessica X. M. Choo, Clifton D. Armstrong, Aya Inoue, David B Frank, Lisa Young, John R Rickford, Paula Prescod, and Christian Go Go. The book is unique and differs from previous works in many ways. First and foremost, it is one of the rare works that overtly bring world Englishes and creole languages together in the same volume, providing an opportunity for current trends to be investigated in the context of the groundbreaking work Edgar Schneider has already carried out in these two subfields of linguistics. Second, some paradigms in world Englishes and creole languages have been tested in different parts of the world with reference to current data and the results are reported in this book. Third, the book serves as a forum for reflections beyond the Schneiderian thinking.show moreshow less

Metadaten
ISBN:978-3-96939-091-7
Title of parent work (English):World Englishes and Creole Languages Today (LINCOM Studies in English Linguistics, 24)
Subtitle (English):in honour of Edgar W. Schneider
Publisher:Lincom
Place of publishing:München
Editor(s):Aloysius Ngefac, Hans-Georg Wolf, Thomas Hoffmann
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/01
Volume:1
Number of pages:236
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

