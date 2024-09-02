Origin and migration of fluoride in the area of the Aluto Volcanic Complex (Main Ethiopian Rift)

Fluoride-enriched ground and surface waters represent a major health risk for the local population in many areas along the East African Rift. The present study investigates the origin of fluoride and the reason for its accumulation in the rift waters, following two hypotheses: (i) fluid-rock-interactions release fluoride from minerals into the water and (ii) magmatic-derived fluoride-containing liquids and gases migrate along permeable fault zones until they dissolve in ground-and surface water or be released to the atmosphere. Rock-, gas, water-, soil-, and plant samples were collected from the area within and close by the Aluto Volcanic Complex, which is part of the Main Ethiopian Rift. Most analyzed waters showed fluoride concentrations above the drinking water limit (> 1.5 mg/L) with the highest values in hot springs (up to 70 mg/L) and the geothermal well (76 mg/L). In the solid phase, a high fluoride content was found in acid volcanic rocks (ignimbrite: 4391 ppm; rhyolite: 3248 ppm) as well as in pumice (up to 1955 ppm).

