"Red Carbon": a rediscovered covalent crystalline semiconductor

Mateusz Odziomek, Paolo Giusto, Janina Kossmann, Nadezda Tarakina, Julian Heske, Salvador M. Rivadeneira, Waldemar Keil, Claudia Schmidt, Stefano Mazzanti, Oleksandr Savateev, Lorena Perdigon-Toro, Dieter Neher, Thomas D. Kühne, Markus Antonietti, Nieves Lopez-Salas
- Carbon suboxide (C3O2) is a unique molecule able to polymerize spontaneously into highly conjugated light-absorbing structures at temperatures as low as 0 degrees C. Despite obvious advantages, little is known about the nature and the functional properties of this carbonaceous material. In this work, the aim is to bring "red carbon," a forgotten polymeric semiconductor, back to the community's attention.
A solution polymerization process is adapted to simplify the synthesis and control the structure.
This allows one to obtain this crystalline covalent material at low temperatures. Both spectroscopic and elemental analyses support the chemical structure represented as conjugated ladder polypyrone ribbons.
Density functional theory calculations suggest a crystalline structure of AB stacks of polypyrone ribbons and identify the material as a direct bandgap semiconductor with a medium bandgap that is further confirmed by optical analysis.
The material shows promising photocatalytic performance using blue light.
Moreover, theCarbon suboxide (C3O2) is a unique molecule able to polymerize spontaneously into highly conjugated light-absorbing structures at temperatures as low as 0 degrees C. Despite obvious advantages, little is known about the nature and the functional properties of this carbonaceous material. In this work, the aim is to bring "red carbon," a forgotten polymeric semiconductor, back to the community's attention.
A solution polymerization process is adapted to simplify the synthesis and control the structure.
This allows one to obtain this crystalline covalent material at low temperatures. Both spectroscopic and elemental analyses support the chemical structure represented as conjugated ladder polypyrone ribbons.
Density functional theory calculations suggest a crystalline structure of AB stacks of polypyrone ribbons and identify the material as a direct bandgap semiconductor with a medium bandgap that is further confirmed by optical analysis.
The material shows promising photocatalytic performance using blue light.
Moreover, the simple condensation-aromatization route described here allows the straightforward fabrication of conjugated ladder polymers and can be inspiring for the synthesis of carbonaceous materials at low temperatures in general.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Mateusz Odziomek, Paolo Giusto, Janina Kossmann, Nadezda Tarakina, Julian HeskeORCiD, Salvador M. Rivadeneira, Waldemar KeilORCiD, Claudia SchmidtORCiD, Stefano Mazzanti, Oleksandr SavateevORCiD, Lorena Perdigon-ToroORCiDGND, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Thomas D. Kühne, Markus Antonietti, Nieves Lopez-Salas
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/adma.202206405
|ISSN:
|0935-9648
|ISSN:
|1521-4095
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35977414
|Title of parent work (English):
|Advanced materials
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/08/17
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/09/02
|Tag:
|carbon suboxide; carbonaceous materials; conjugated ladder polymers; covalent materials; photocatalysts
|Volume:
|34
|Issue:
|40
|Article number:
|2206405
|Number of pages:
|13
|Funding institution:
|Alexander von Humboldt Stifung; Max Planck Society; MoMa-STOR; ERC-2020-SyG [951513]; DFG [182087777 - SFB 951]; Projekt DEAL
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International