The professionalization of prospective teachers as an important control variable for school education is an essential mission of teaching at universities. It is a pillar of the university reform project “PSI-Potsdam” as part of the “Quality Offensive for Teacher Education”. The aim is quality assurance through the evaluation and further development of university courses with the help of design principles for imparting professional knowledge. The present study focuses on the effectiveness of the course “Geometry and its didactics 1 and 2” and examines the extent to which primary school mathematics students have acquired the subject-specific and subject-didactic knowledge of concept formation that is aimed for in this course using the example of the house of quadrilaterals. Building appropriate mental models of different types of quadrilaterals and relating them hierarchically to one another requires an active process in accordance with the didactic model for learning geometric concepts and thus represents a difficulty for learners at school and university alike. To answer the research question, 95 students were first interviewed in a qualitative study with a mixed-methods design about their knowledge of the topic mentioned. A focus group interview was then conducted to identify learning obstacles and difficulties. The data was analyzed using a computer-aided qualitative content analysis. The results show a wide variety of different levels of competence in all relevant facets. In the context of the required perspective-taking, cause identification and model-based suggestions for their prevention, deficits were particularly evident in the form of misconceptions. Furthermore, there were difficulties in the application and integration of the required professional knowledge in all the knowledge components considered. On the one hand, suggestions for the development of the course are derived from this in order to strengthen the subject-specific basis of future teachers. This includes dealing more sensitively with prototypical representations and strengthening students' conceptualization by, among other things, making the connections between the house of quadrilaterals in the spiral curriculum explicit on a meta-level. On the other hand, suggestions relate to the study design, especially the structure of the survey for the purposeful collection of focused professional knowledge. For this purpose, among other things, an explicit survey of one's own concepts and a reformulation of the knowledge test task using operators are suggested.

