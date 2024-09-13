Das Professionswissen von Studierenden des Lehramts Primarstufe im Bereich „Haus der Vierecke“
The professional knowledge of primary school teaching students in the domain of “House of quadrilaterals”
- Die Professionalisierung angehender Lehrkräfte als bedeutende Steuerungsgröße für die Schulbildung ist eine wesentliche Aufgabe der Lehre an Universitäten. Sie stellt eine Säule des universitären Reformprojekts „PSI-Potsdam“ im Rahmen der „Qualitätsoffensive Lehrerbildung“ dar. Ziel ist die Qualitätssicherung durch Evaluation und Weiterentwicklung von Lehrveranstaltungen mithilfe von Gestaltungsprinzipien zur Vermittlung des Professionswissens. Die vorliegende Arbeit fokussiert die Wirksamkeit der Lehrveranstaltung „Geometrie und ihre Didaktik 1 und 2“ und untersucht exemplarisch, inwiefern Studierende des Lehramts Primarstufe Mathematik das dort angestrebte Fach- und fachdidaktische Wissen zur Begriffsbildung am Beispiel des Hauses der Vierecke erlangt haben. Angemessene mentale Modelle verschiedener Vierecksarten aufzubauen und diese hierarchisch zueinander in Beziehung zu setzen, erfordert einen aktiven Prozess gemäß dem didaktischen Modell zum Lernen geometrischer Begriffe und stellt somit eine Schwierigkeit für Lernende anDie Professionalisierung angehender Lehrkräfte als bedeutende Steuerungsgröße für die Schulbildung ist eine wesentliche Aufgabe der Lehre an Universitäten. Sie stellt eine Säule des universitären Reformprojekts „PSI-Potsdam“ im Rahmen der „Qualitätsoffensive Lehrerbildung“ dar. Ziel ist die Qualitätssicherung durch Evaluation und Weiterentwicklung von Lehrveranstaltungen mithilfe von Gestaltungsprinzipien zur Vermittlung des Professionswissens. Die vorliegende Arbeit fokussiert die Wirksamkeit der Lehrveranstaltung „Geometrie und ihre Didaktik 1 und 2“ und untersucht exemplarisch, inwiefern Studierende des Lehramts Primarstufe Mathematik das dort angestrebte Fach- und fachdidaktische Wissen zur Begriffsbildung am Beispiel des Hauses der Vierecke erlangt haben. Angemessene mentale Modelle verschiedener Vierecksarten aufzubauen und diese hierarchisch zueinander in Beziehung zu setzen, erfordert einen aktiven Prozess gemäß dem didaktischen Modell zum Lernen geometrischer Begriffe und stellt somit eine Schwierigkeit für Lernende an Schule und Universität gleichermaßen dar. Zur Beantwortung der Forschungsfrage wurden in einer qualitativen Studie mit Mixed-Methods-Design zunächst 95 Studierende schriftlich zu ihrem Wissen hinsichtlich des genannten Themas befragt. Anschließend wurde zur Identifikation von Lernhürden und Schwierigkeiten ein Fokusgruppeninterview durchgeführt. Die Auswertung der Daten erfolgte computergestützt mittels einer qualitativen Inhaltsanalyse. Die Ergebnisse bilden eine große Vielfalt verschiedener Kompetenzstände in allen relevanten Facetten ab. Im Rahmen der geforderten Perspektivübernahme, Ursachenfindung und modellgeleiteten Vorschlägen zu deren Vorbeugung zeigten sich insbesondere Defizite in Form von Fehlvorstellungen. Weiterhin gab es Schwierigkeiten bei der Anwendung und Integration des geforderten Professionswissens in allen betrachteten Wissenskomponenten. Hieraus werden zum einen Entwicklungsvorschläge bezüglich der Lehrveranstaltung abgeleitet, um die fachwissenschaftliche Basis der zukünftigen Lehrkräfte zu stärken. Hierunter fällt es, sensibler mit prototypischen Darstellungen umzugehen und den Begriffsaufbau bei den Studierenden zu stärken, indem unter anderem auf einer Metaebene Zusammenhänge des Hauses der Vierecke im Spiralcurriculum explizit gemacht werden. Zum anderen beziehen sich Vorschläge auf das Studiendesign, speziell den Aufbau der Befragung zur zielführenden Erhebung des fokussierten Professionswissens. Hierfür werden unter anderem eine explizite Erhebung der eigenen Vorstellungen sowie eine Umformulierung der Wissenstestaufgabe mittels Operatoren angeregt.…
- The professionalization of prospective teachers as an important control variable for school education is an essential mission of teaching at universities. It is a pillar of the university reform project “PSI-Potsdam” as part of the “Quality Offensive for Teacher Education”. The aim is quality assurance through the evaluation and further development of university courses with the help of design principles for imparting professional knowledge. The present study focuses on the effectiveness of the course “Geometry and its didactics 1 and 2” and examines the extent to which primary school mathematics students have acquired the subject-specific and subject-didactic knowledge of concept formation that is aimed for in this course using the example of the house of quadrilaterals. Building appropriate mental models of different types of quadrilaterals and relating them hierarchically to one another requires an active process in accordance with the didactic model for learning geometric concepts and thus represents a difficulty for learners atThe professionalization of prospective teachers as an important control variable for school education is an essential mission of teaching at universities. It is a pillar of the university reform project “PSI-Potsdam” as part of the “Quality Offensive for Teacher Education”. The aim is quality assurance through the evaluation and further development of university courses with the help of design principles for imparting professional knowledge. The present study focuses on the effectiveness of the course “Geometry and its didactics 1 and 2” and examines the extent to which primary school mathematics students have acquired the subject-specific and subject-didactic knowledge of concept formation that is aimed for in this course using the example of the house of quadrilaterals. Building appropriate mental models of different types of quadrilaterals and relating them hierarchically to one another requires an active process in accordance with the didactic model for learning geometric concepts and thus represents a difficulty for learners at school and university alike. To answer the research question, 95 students were first interviewed in a qualitative study with a mixed-methods design about their knowledge of the topic mentioned. A focus group interview was then conducted to identify learning obstacles and difficulties. The data was analyzed using a computer-aided qualitative content analysis. The results show a wide variety of different levels of competence in all relevant facets. In the context of the required perspective-taking, cause identification and model-based suggestions for their prevention, deficits were particularly evident in the form of misconceptions. Furthermore, there were difficulties in the application and integration of the required professional knowledge in all the knowledge components considered. On the one hand, suggestions for the development of the course are derived from this in order to strengthen the subject-specific basis of future teachers. This includes dealing more sensitively with prototypical representations and strengthening students' conceptualization by, among other things, making the connections between the house of quadrilaterals in the spiral curriculum explicit on a meta-level. On the other hand, suggestions relate to the study design, especially the structure of the survey for the purposeful collection of focused professional knowledge. For this purpose, among other things, an explicit survey of one's own concepts and a reformulation of the knowledge test task using operators are suggested.…
|Author details:
|Johanna Schenk
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-654937
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65493
|Subtitle (German):
|eine qualitative Analyse
|Subtitle (English):
|a qualitative analysis
|Reviewer(s):
|Ana KuzleORCiDGND, Karen Reitz-KoncebovskiORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Ana Kuzle, Karen Reitz-Koncebovski
|Publication type:
|Master's Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/07/04
|Release date:
|2024/09/13
|Tag:
|Begriffsbildung; Fachwissen; Viereck; fachdidaktisches Wissen; qualitative Inhaltsanalyse
Quadrilateral; concept formation; qualitative content analysis; subject-didactic knowledge; subject-specific knowledge
|Number of pages:
|VIII, 88
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Grundschulpädagogik
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International