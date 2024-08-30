Characterization of chloride ions diffusion in concrete using fractional Brownian motion run with power law clock

Shengjie Yan, Yingjie Liang, Wei Xu In this paper, we propose a revised fractional Brownian motion run with a nonlinear clock (fBm-nlc) model and utilize it to illustrate the microscopic mechanism analysis of the fractal derivative diffusion model with variable coefficient (VC-FDM). The power-law mean squared displacement (MSD) links the fBm-nlc model and the VC-FDM via the two-parameter power law clock and the Hurst exponent is 0.5. The MSD is verified by using the experimental points of the chloride ions diffusion in concrete. When compared to the linear Brownian motion, the results show that the power law MSD of the fBm-nlc is much better in fitting the experimental points of chloride ions in concrete. The fBm-nlc clearly interprets the VC-FDM and provides a microscopic strategy in characterizing different types of non-Fickian diffusion processes with more different nonlinear functions.