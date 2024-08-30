Schließen

Paleogenomes reveal a complex evolutionary history of late Pleistocene bison in Northeastern China

  • Steppe bison are a typical representative of the Mid-Late Pleistocene steppes of the northern hemisphere. Despite the abundance of fossil remains, many questions related to their genetic diversity, population structure and dispersal route are still elusive. Here, we present both near-complete and partial mitochondrial genomes, as well as a partial nuclear genome from fossil bison samples excavated from Late Pleistocene strata in northeastern China. Maximum-likelihood and Bayesian trees both suggest the bison clade are divided into three maternal haplogroups (A, B and C), and Chinese individuals fall in two of them. Bayesian analysis shows that the split between haplogroup C and the ancestor of haplogroups A and B dates at 326 ky BP (95% HPD: 397-264 ky BP). In addition, our nuclear phylogenomic tree also supports a basal position for the individual carrying haplogroup C. Admixture analyses suggest that CADG467 (haplogroup C) has a similar genetic structure to steppe bison from Siberia (haplogroup B). Our new findingsSteppe bison are a typical representative of the Mid-Late Pleistocene steppes of the northern hemisphere. Despite the abundance of fossil remains, many questions related to their genetic diversity, population structure and dispersal route are still elusive. Here, we present both near-complete and partial mitochondrial genomes, as well as a partial nuclear genome from fossil bison samples excavated from Late Pleistocene strata in northeastern China. Maximum-likelihood and Bayesian trees both suggest the bison clade are divided into three maternal haplogroups (A, B and C), and Chinese individuals fall in two of them. Bayesian analysis shows that the split between haplogroup C and the ancestor of haplogroups A and B dates at 326 ky BP (95% HPD: 397-264 ky BP). In addition, our nuclear phylogenomic tree also supports a basal position for the individual carrying haplogroup C. Admixture analyses suggest that CADG467 (haplogroup C) has a similar genetic structure to steppe bison from Siberia (haplogroup B). Our new findings indicate that the genetic diversity of Pleistocene bison was probably even higher than previously thought and that northeastern Chinese populations of several mammalian species, including Pleistocene bison, were genetically distinct.show moreshow less

Author details:Xindong Hou, Jian Zhao, Hucai ZhangORCiD, Michaela Preick, Jiaming Hu, Bo XiaoORCiD, Linying Wang, Miaoxuan Deng, Sizhao Liu, Fengqin Chang, Guilian Sheng, Xulong Lai, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Junxia Yuan
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/genes13101684
ISSN:2073-4425
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36292570
Title of parent work (English):Genes
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/20
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/30
Tag:admixture; ancient DNA; fossil; genetic diversity; most recent common ancestor
Volume:13
Issue:10
Article number:1684
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:National Natural Science Foundation of China [41972001, 41820104008];; China Scholarship Council; DAAD, Germany - German Academic Exchange; Service [2016-2041]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

