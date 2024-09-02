Schließen

Cain and Abel

  • The biblical story of Cain and Abel in Genesis 4:1–16 appears as the first case of siblings’ rivalry in the Torah. It is the starting point of a socio-ethical process of human development within the book of Genesis. The sibling narrative also includes the first report of homicide, more precisely a fratricide, as Cain slays his own brother Abel (Gen 4:8). The Jewish and Christian reception discourse of the Cain-Abel-story developed early on to deal with a range of open questions and difficult passages provided by the biblical text. The basic assumptions of Jewish and Christian interpretations are initially similar in terms of attempting to explain God’s preference for Abel’s sacrifice and Cain’s motivation for killing his brother.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Daniel VorpahlORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/ejcro.10808411
Title of parent work (English):Encyclopedia of Jewish-Christian Relations Online
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin/Boston
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/02
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.