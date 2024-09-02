Jonah
- In the Masoretic canon of the Tanakh the book of Jonah appears as the fifth part of Tre Assar, or Twelve Minor Prophets, between Obadiah and Micah. In the Septuagint, on the other hand, Jonah appears as the sixth book in the series, and is followed immediately by Nahum. As both Jonah and Nahum speak out against the city of Nineveh, their chronology became an issue early in their discourses of reception (Liv. Pro. 11:1; Josephus, Ant. 9:239–242; Tg.Nah 1:1).
