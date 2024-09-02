Metadaten
|Author details:
|Daniel VorpahlORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-1-9787-1455-7
|ISBN:
|978-1-9787-1456-4
|Title of parent work (English):
|Constructions of gender in religious traditions of late antiquity
|Subtitle (English):
|rabbinic talk of the human body as a sex/gender construction
|Publisher:
|Lexington Books, Fortress Academic
|Place of publishing:
|Lanham
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/03/15
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/09/02
|Number of pages:
|24
|First page:
|257
|Last Page:
|280
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion