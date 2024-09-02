Schließen

The body as a wonderland

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Daniel VorpahlORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1-9787-1455-7
ISBN:978-1-9787-1456-4
Title of parent work (English):Constructions of gender in religious traditions of late antiquity
Subtitle (English):rabbinic talk of the human body as a sex/gender construction
Publisher:Lexington Books, Fortress Academic
Place of publishing:Lanham
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/03/15
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/09/02
Number of pages:24
First page:257
Last Page:280
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.