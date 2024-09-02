Schließen

Mordecai (Son of Jair)

  • Mordecai, son of Jair, is the Deuteragonist of the book of Esther. Some time after the death of the eponymous Esther’s parents, Mordecai – Esther’s cousin – becomes her guardian (Esth 2:7). The MT version of the book also has Mordecai adopting Esther as his daughter (Esth 2:7, 15). In LXX, on the other hand, Mordecai takes her as his wife (Esth 2:7; cf. bMeg 13a). Although the syntax of Esth 2:5–6 is convoluted, it appears Mordecai is a Benjaminite deportee from Jerusalem – exiled by Nebuchadnezzar, along with King Jeconiah and others. Presuming a coherent historical and chronological framework, this would make Mordecai 114 years old at the time of the events, at the very least, which does not accord with his depiction throughout the novella. (This biographical detail is absent in the Greek Alpha Text of Esther.)

