Artificial defects in 316L stainless steel produced by laser powder bed fusion: printability, microstructure, and effects on the very-high-cycle fatigue behavior

  • The printability of artificial defects inside the additively manufactured laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) 316L stainless steel is investigated. The printing parameters of the LPBF process are optimized to produce artificial defects with reproducible sizes at desired positions while minimizing redundant porosity. The smallest obtained artificial defect is 90 mu m in diameter. The accuracy of the geometry of the printed defect depends on both the height and the diameter in the input model. The effect of artificial defects on the very-high-cycle fatigue (VHCF) behavior of LPBF 316L stainless steel is also studied. The specimens printed with artificial defects in the center are tested under VHCF using an ultrasonic machine. Crack initiation is accompanied by the formation of a fine granular area (FGA), typical of VHCF. Despite the presence of relatively large artificial defects, FGA formation is observed around accidental natural printing defects closer to the surface, which can still be considered as internal. The causes for thisThe printability of artificial defects inside the additively manufactured laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) 316L stainless steel is investigated. The printing parameters of the LPBF process are optimized to produce artificial defects with reproducible sizes at desired positions while minimizing redundant porosity. The smallest obtained artificial defect is 90 mu m in diameter. The accuracy of the geometry of the printed defect depends on both the height and the diameter in the input model. The effect of artificial defects on the very-high-cycle fatigue (VHCF) behavior of LPBF 316L stainless steel is also studied. The specimens printed with artificial defects in the center are tested under VHCF using an ultrasonic machine. Crack initiation is accompanied by the formation of a fine granular area (FGA), typical of VHCF. Despite the presence of relatively large artificial defects, FGA formation is observed around accidental natural printing defects closer to the surface, which can still be considered as internal. The causes for this occurrence are discussed.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Boris VoloskovORCiD, Tatiana Mishurova, Stanislav Evlashin, Iskander Akhatov, Giovanni BrunoORCiDGND, Ivan SergeichevORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/adem.202200831
ISSN:1438-1656
ISSN:1527-2648
Title of parent work (English):Advanced engineering materials
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/30
Tag:artificial defects; fine granular areas; fracture surfaces; laser powder bed fusion; very-high-cycle fatigue
Volume:25
Issue:1
Article number:2200831
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:German-Russian Interdisciplinary Science Center (G-RISC) - German; Federal Foreign Office via the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

