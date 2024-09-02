Naomi
- Naomi is one of the dramatis personae of the book of Ruth, which is set by its author “in the days that the judges judged” (Ruth 1:1). She is introduced as wife of Elimelech and mother of Mahlon and Chilion, all of whom journeyed to Moab from Bethlehem, due to famine. By the fifth verse in the book’s first chapter, her husband and sons are dead, leaving Naomi with only her Moabite daughters-in-law, Orpah and Ruth (Ruth 1:1–5). Shortly thereafter, Orpah too exits the stage (Ruth 1:14). Against Naomi’s protestations, Ruth ties her own fate to her mother-in-law’s, joining Naomi on her journey back to Bethlehem (Ruth 1:4b, 8–19a).
