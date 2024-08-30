Optimal cargo size for active diffusion of biohybrid microcarriers

As society paves its way towards device miniaturization and precision medicine, microscale actuation and transport become increasingly prominent research fields with high impact in both technological and clinical contexts. In order to accomplish movement of micron-sized objects towards specific target sites, active biohybrid transport systems, such as motile living cells that act as smart biochemically powered microcarriers, have been suggested as an alternative to synthetic microrobots. Inspired by the motility of leukocytes, we propose the amoeboid crawling of eukaryotic cells as a promising mechanism for transport of micron-sized cargoes and present an in-depth study of this type of composite active matter. Its transport properties result from the interactions of an active element (cell) and a passive one (cargo) and reveal an optimal cargo size that enhances the locomotion of the load-carrying cells, even exceeding their motility in the absence of cargo. The experimental findings are rationalized in terms of a biohybrid

As society paves its way towards device miniaturization and precision medicine, microscale actuation and transport become increasingly prominent research fields with high impact in both technological and clinical contexts. In order to accomplish movement of micron-sized objects towards specific target sites, active biohybrid transport systems, such as motile living cells that act as smart biochemically powered microcarriers, have been suggested as an alternative to synthetic microrobots. Inspired by the motility of leukocytes, we propose the amoeboid crawling of eukaryotic cells as a promising mechanism for transport of micron-sized cargoes and present an in-depth study of this type of composite active matter. Its transport properties result from the interactions of an active element (cell) and a passive one (cargo) and reveal an optimal cargo size that enhances the locomotion of the load-carrying cells, even exceeding their motility in the absence of cargo. The experimental findings are rationalized in terms of a biohybrid active particle model that describes the emergent cell-cargo dynamics and enables us to derive the long-time diffusive transport of amoeboid microcarriers. As amoeboid locomotion is commonly observed for mammalian cells such as leukocytes, our results lay the foundations for the study of transport performance of other medically relevant cell types and for extending our findings to more advanced transport tasks in complex environments, such as tissues.

