The introduction of two new species of aquatic fungi from Anzali Lagoon, Northern Iran

  • During a survey of aquatic fungi from Anzali Lagoon in Iran, several fungal specimens were isolated from freshwater habitats. Morphological evidence and comparing sequencing based on rDNA (ITS and LSU) and protein-coding genes (TEF1 and TUB2) showed that some isolates belong to undescribed fungal species. These isolates belong to Arthrobotrys and Sarocladium, two ascomycetes genera. Arthrobotrys hyrcanus, sp. nov., differs from closely related species such as A. dianchiensis by its larger conidia and septation of primary conidia. Sarocladium pseudokiliense, sp. nov., was similar to S. kiliense, but distinguished by its conidial shape and the absence of adelophialides and chlamydospores. Morphological descriptions, illustrations and multilocus phylogenetic analysis for both new species are provided.

Metadaten
Author details:Hossein MasigolORCiD, Forough Rezakhani, Mohammad Javad PourmoghaddamORCiD, Seyed Akbar KhodaparastORCiD, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/d14100889
ISSN:1424-2818
Title of parent work (English):Diversity
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/30
Tag:Arthrobotrys; Ascomycota; Sarocladium; freshwater fungi; molecular phylogeny; morphological; taxonomy
Volume:14
Issue:10
Article number:889
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Deputy of Research and Technology of the University of Guilan [4728];; Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB,; Berlin) [GR1540/23-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

