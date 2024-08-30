The introduction of two new species of aquatic fungi from Anzali Lagoon, Northern Iran
- During a survey of aquatic fungi from Anzali Lagoon in Iran, several fungal specimens were isolated from freshwater habitats. Morphological evidence and comparing sequencing based on rDNA (ITS and LSU) and protein-coding genes (TEF1 and TUB2) showed that some isolates belong to undescribed fungal species. These isolates belong to Arthrobotrys and Sarocladium, two ascomycetes genera. Arthrobotrys hyrcanus, sp. nov., differs from closely related species such as A. dianchiensis by its larger conidia and septation of primary conidia. Sarocladium pseudokiliense, sp. nov., was similar to S. kiliense, but distinguished by its conidial shape and the absence of adelophialides and chlamydospores. Morphological descriptions, illustrations and multilocus phylogenetic analysis for both new species are provided.
|Author details:
|Hossein MasigolORCiD, Forough Rezakhani, Mohammad Javad PourmoghaddamORCiD, Seyed Akbar KhodaparastORCiD, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/d14100889
|ISSN:
|1424-2818
|Title of parent work (English):
|Diversity
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/10/21
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/08/30
|Tag:
|Arthrobotrys; Ascomycota; Sarocladium; freshwater fungi; molecular phylogeny; morphological; taxonomy
|Volume:
|14
|Issue:
|10
|Article number:
|889
|Number of pages:
|12
|Funding institution:
|Deputy of Research and Technology of the University of Guilan [4728];; Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB,; Berlin) [GR1540/23-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International