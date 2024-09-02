Schließen

A characterization of strong semilattices of periodic groups and rectangular bands by disjunction of identities

  • Each completely regular semigroup is a semilattice of completely simple semigroups. The more specific concept of a strong semilattice provides the concrete product between two arbitrary elements. We characterize strong semilattices of rectangular groups by so-called disjunctions of identities. Disjunctions of identities generalize the classical concept of an identity and of a variety, respectively. The rectangular groups will be on the one hand left zero semigroups and right zero semigroups and on the other hand groups of exponent p is an element of P, where P is any set of pairwise coprime natural numbers.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alexander JendeGND, Jörg KoppitzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1142/S1793557122501960
ISSN:1793-5571
ISSN:1793-7183
Title of parent work (English):Asian-European Journal of Mathematics (AEJM)
Publisher:World Scientific
Place of publishing:Singapore
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/22
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/02
Tag:alternative variety; clifford semigroup; normal band; orthogroup; strong semilattice of semigroups
Volume:15
Issue:11
Article number:2250196
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.