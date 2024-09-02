A characterization of strong semilattices of periodic groups and rectangular bands by disjunction of identities
- Each completely regular semigroup is a semilattice of completely simple semigroups. The more specific concept of a strong semilattice provides the concrete product between two arbitrary elements. We characterize strong semilattices of rectangular groups by so-called disjunctions of identities. Disjunctions of identities generalize the classical concept of an identity and of a variety, respectively. The rectangular groups will be on the one hand left zero semigroups and right zero semigroups and on the other hand groups of exponent p is an element of P, where P is any set of pairwise coprime natural numbers.
Author details:
|Alexander JendeGND, Jörg KoppitzORCiDGND
DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1142/S1793557122501960
Title of parent work (English):
|Asian-European Journal of Mathematics (AEJM)
Date of first publication:
|2022/02/22
Publication year:
|2022
Release date:
|2024/09/02
Tag:
|alternative variety; clifford semigroup; normal band; orthogroup; strong semilattice of semigroups
