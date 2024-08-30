Light-triggered manipulations of droplets all in one: reversible wetting, transport, splitting, and merging

Here, we establish different ways of light-triggered droplet manipulation such as reversible wetting, splitting, merging, and transport. The unique features of our approach are that the changes in the wetting properties of microscopic droplets of isotropic (oil) or anisotropic (liquid crystalline) liquids adsorbed on photoswitchable films can be triggered just by application of soft optical stimuli, which lead to dynamical, reversible changes in the local morphology of the structured surfaces. The adaptive films consist of an azobenzene-containing surfactant ionically attached to oppositely charged polymer chains. Under exposure to irradiation with light, the azobenzene photoisomerizes between two states, nonpolar trans -isomer and polar cis-isomer, resulting in the corresponding changes in the surface energy and orientation of the surfactant tails at the interface. Additionally, the local increase in the surface temperature due to absorption of light by the azobenzene groups enables diverse processes of manipulation of the

Here, we establish different ways of light-triggered droplet manipulation such as reversible wetting, splitting, merging, and transport. The unique features of our approach are that the changes in the wetting properties of microscopic droplets of isotropic (oil) or anisotropic (liquid crystalline) liquids adsorbed on photoswitchable films can be triggered just by application of soft optical stimuli, which lead to dynamical, reversible changes in the local morphology of the structured surfaces. The adaptive films consist of an azobenzene-containing surfactant ionically attached to oppositely charged polymer chains. Under exposure to irradiation with light, the azobenzene photoisomerizes between two states, nonpolar trans -isomer and polar cis-isomer, resulting in the corresponding changes in the surface energy and orientation of the surfactant tails at the interface. Additionally, the local increase in the surface temperature due to absorption of light by the azobenzene groups enables diverse processes of manipulation of the adsorbed small droplets, such as the reversible increase of the droplet basal area up to 5 times, anisotropic wetting during irradiation with modulated light, and precise partition of the droplet into many small pieces, which can then be merged on demand to the desired number of larger droplets. Moreover, using a moving focused light spot, we experimentally demonstrate and theoretically explain the locomotion of the droplet over macroscopic distances with a velocity of up to 150 mu m center dot s-1. Our findings could lead to the ultimate application of a programmable workbench for manipulating and operating an ensemble of droplets, just using simple and gentle optical stimuli.

