Combination of pharmacokinetic and pathogen susceptibility information to optimize meropenem treatment of Gram-negative infections in critically iII patients

  • Meropenem is one of the most frequently used antibiotics to treat life-threatening infections in critically ill patients. This study aimed to develop a meropenem dosing algorithm for the treatment of Gram-negative infections based on intensive care unit (ICU)-specific resistance data. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing of Gram-negative bacteria obtained from critically ill patients was carried out from 2016 to 2020 at a tertiary care hospital. Based on the observed MIC distribution, stochastic simulations (n = 1,000) of an evaluated pharmacokinetic meropenem model, and a defined pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic target (100%T->4xMIC while minimum concentrations were <44.5 mg/L), dosing recommendations for patients with varying renal function were derived. Pathogen-specific MIC distributions were used to calculate the cumulative fraction of response (CFR), and the overall MIC distribution was used to calculate the local pathogen-independent mean fraction of response (LPIFR) for the investigated dosing regimens. A CFR/LPIFR ofMeropenem is one of the most frequently used antibiotics to treat life-threatening infections in critically ill patients. This study aimed to develop a meropenem dosing algorithm for the treatment of Gram-negative infections based on intensive care unit (ICU)-specific resistance data. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing of Gram-negative bacteria obtained from critically ill patients was carried out from 2016 to 2020 at a tertiary care hospital. Based on the observed MIC distribution, stochastic simulations (n = 1,000) of an evaluated pharmacokinetic meropenem model, and a defined pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic target (100%T->4xMIC while minimum concentrations were <44.5 mg/L), dosing recommendations for patients with varying renal function were derived. Pathogen-specific MIC distributions were used to calculate the cumulative fraction of response (CFR), and the overall MIC distribution was used to calculate the local pathogen-independent mean fraction of response (LPIFR) for the investigated dosing regimens. A CFR/LPIFR of >90% was considered adequate. The observed MIC distribution significantly differed from the EUCAST database. Based on the 6,520 MIC values included, a three-level dosing algorithm was developed. If the pathogen causing the infection is unknown (level 1), known (level 2), known to be neither Pseudomonas aeruginosa nor Acinetobacrer baumannii, or classified as susceptible (level 3), a continuous infusion of 1.5 g daily reached sufficient target attainment independent of renal function. In all other cases, dosing needs to be adjusted based on renal function. ICU-specific susceptibility data should be assessed regularly and integrated into dosing decisions. The presented workflow may serve as a blueprint for other antimicrobial settings.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Uwe LiebchenORCiD, Ferdinand WeineltORCiDGND, Christina Scharf, Ines Schröder, Michael Paal, Michael Zoller, Charlotte Kloft, Jette Jung, Robin MicheletORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1128/aac.01831-21
ISSN:0066-4804
ISSN:1098-6596
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34871092
Title of parent work (English):Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy
Publisher:American Society for Microbiology
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/30
Tag:Gram negative; antimicrobial susceptibility testing; critically ill; dosing algorithm; meropenem
Volume:66
Issue:2
Article number:e01831-21
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Munich Clinician-Scientist Program
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

