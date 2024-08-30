Schließen

Deterministic particle flows for constraining stochastic nonlinear systems

  • Devising optimal interventions for constraining stochastic systems is a challenging endeavor that has to confront the interplay between randomness and dynamical nonlinearity. Existing intervention methods that employ stochastic path sampling scale poorly with increasing system dimension and are slow to converge. Here we propose a generally applicable and practically feasible methodology that computes the optimal interventions in a noniterative scheme. We formulate the optimal dynamical adjustments in terms of deterministically sampled probability flows approximated by an interacting particle system. Applied to several biologically inspired models, we demonstrate that our method provides the necessary optimal controls in settings with terminal, transient, or generalized collective state constraints and arbitrary system dynamics.

Metadaten
Author details:Dimitra Despoina MaoutsaORCiDGND, Manfred OpperGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevResearch.4.043035
ISSN:2643-1564
Title of parent work (English):Physical Review Research / American Physical Society
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/30
Volume:4
Issue:4
Article number:043035
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG); [SFB1294/1-318763901]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

