Large-scale behavioural data are key to climate policy

  • Applying behavioural science can support system-level change for climate protection. Behavioural scientists should provide reliable large-scale data that help in understanding public perceptions and behaviours. Governments should secure infrastructure for data collection and the implementation of evidence.

Author details:Mirjam JennyORCiDGND, Cornelia BetschORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-022-01479-4
Date of first publication:2022/11/16
