Cognitive sociolinguistic studies of African English
- This chapter presents an overview of Cognitive Sociolinguistic studies of African English. We discuss early applications of Conceptual Metaphor Theory to the study of English in Cameroon (Wolf 1999, 2001; Wolf and Simo Bobda 2001) as well as the extensive and methodologically diverse body of Cognitive Sociolinguistic research on the cultural model of COMMUNITY expressed in West and East African English (e.g., Wolf 2006, 2008; Wolf and Polzenhagen 2007; Polzenhagen and Wolf 2007; Polzenhagen 2007). Moreover, the chapter illustrates how studies such as Finzel and Wolf (2017), Peters (2021), Finzel (forthcoming) and Peters and Polzenhagen (2021) extend the Cognitive Sociolinguistic approach to further sociocultural issues, such as gender identities and culture-specific strategies of advertising in different anglophone parts of Africa. Finally, we point out possible future applications of the paradigm to socio-pragmatic aspects of African English.
|Author details:
|Hans-Georg WolfORCiDGND, Arne PetersORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110733945-036
|ISBN:
|978-3-11073-394-5
|ISBN:
|978-3-11073-851-3
|ISBN:
|978-3-11127-102-6
|Title of parent work (English):
|Cognitive sociolinguistics revisited (Applications of Cognitive Linguistics (ACL))
|Subtitle (English):
|a methodological review and outlook
|Publisher:
|De Gruyter Mouton
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/11/22
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/09/02
|Tag:
|African English; Cognitive Sociolinguistics; World Englishes; cultural conceptualizations; methodology
|Volume:
|48
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|457
|Last Page:
|466
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz