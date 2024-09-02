Reentrant tensegrity
- We present a three-periodic, chiral, tensegrity structure and demonstrate that it is auxetic. Our tensegrity structure is constructed using the chiral symmetry Pi(+) cylinder packing, transforming cylinders to elastic elements and cylinder contacts to incompressible rods. The resulting structure displays local reentrant geometry at its vertices and is shown to be auxetic when modeled as an equilibrium configuration of spatial constraints subject to a quasi-static deformation. When the structure is subsequently modeled as a lattice material with elastic elements, the auxetic behavior is again confirmed through finite element modeling. The cubic symmetry of the original structure means that the auxetic behavior is observed in both perpendicular directions and is close to isotropic in magnitude. This structure could be the simplest three-dimensional analog to the two-dimensional reentrant honeycomb. This, alongside the chirality of the structure, makes it an interesting design target for multifunctional materials.
|Author details:
|Mathias OsterORCiD, Marcelo A. DiasORCiD, Timo de WolffORCiD, Myfanwy EvansORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abj6737
|ISSN:
|2375-2548
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34890240
|Title of parent work (English):
|Science advances / American Association for the Advancement of Science
|Subtitle (English):
|a three-periodic, chiral, tensegrity structure that is auxetic
|Publisher:
|American Association for the Advancement of Science
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/10
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/09/02
|Volume:
|7
|Issue:
|50
|Article number:
|eabj6737
|Number of pages:
|6
|Funding institution:
|DFG Emmy Noether ProgramGerman Research Foundation (DFG); DFG Cluster of Excellence "Matters of Activity"German Research Foundation (DFG); [EV 210/1-1]; [WO 2206/1-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International