Quantifying the influence of pollen aging on the adhesive properties of Hypochaeris radicata pollen

Simple Summary Pollination is the transfer of pollen from a plant's male part (anther) to the corresponding female part (stigma). It is a fundamental biological process that ensures plant reproduction. Most studies investigate pollination from a biological perspective, but the underlying physical processes are poorly understood. Many plants rely on insects to transport pollen and the forces with which pollen adhere to insects and floral surfaces are fundamental for successful pollination. We quantified pollen adhesion by measuring the forces necessary to detach Hypochaeris radicata (catsear, a common insect-pollinated plant) pollen from glass and studied for the first time how the adhesion forces change with pollen aging. Our results show that newly formed adhesion bonds between H. radicata pollen and glass are stronger for fresh pollen than for old ones. On the other hand, when H. radicata pollen age in contact with glass, the adhesion between pollen and glass strengthens over time. These effects are probably caused by the viscous liquid covering most pollen (pollenkitt) changing its viscoelastic properties as it dries. Although pollination is one of the most crucial biological processes that ensures plant reproduction, its mechanisms are poorly understood. Especially in insect-mediated pollination, a pollen undergoes several attachment and detachment cycles when being transferred from anther to insect and from insect to stigma. The influence of the properties of pollen, insect and floral surfaces on the adhesion forces that mediate pollen transfer have been poorly studied. Here, we investigate the adhesive properties of Hypochaeris radicata pollen and their dependence on pollen aging by quantifying the pull-off forces from glass slides using centrifugation and atomic force microscopy. We found that the properties of the pollenkitt-the viscous, lipid liquid on the surface of most pollen grains-influences the forces necessary to detach a pollen from hydrophilic surfaces. Our results show that aged H. radicata pollen form weaker adhesions to hydrophilic glass than fresh ones. On the other hand, when a pollen grain ages in contact with glass, the adhesion between the two surfaces increases over time. This study shows for the first time the pollen aging effect on the pollination mechanism.

