Schließen

East and West African Englishes

  • This chapter compares East and West African English as two distinct regional varieties of African English. First, the historical development of English in these two regions is briefly considered. It is argued that British colonial policy contributed significantly to the sociolinguistic and, indirectly, even structural differences these varieties exhibit. Then, the discussion moves on to give a short overview of the national sub-varieties. It is found that, although united by common linguistic features, West African English is far more heterogeneous than East African English, and some explanation is provided for this phenomenon. Focusing specifically on phonetic features, the chapter summarizes and contrasts the main diagnostic and distinctive features of each regional variety, with special reference to the peculiarities of the national varieties of West African English. However, despite their structural differences, West African, East African English and, for that matter, Southern African English are rooted in a shared “AfricanThis chapter compares East and West African English as two distinct regional varieties of African English. First, the historical development of English in these two regions is briefly considered. It is argued that British colonial policy contributed significantly to the sociolinguistic and, indirectly, even structural differences these varieties exhibit. Then, the discussion moves on to give a short overview of the national sub-varieties. It is found that, although united by common linguistic features, West African English is far more heterogeneous than East African English, and some explanation is provided for this phenomenon. Focusing specifically on phonetic features, the chapter summarizes and contrasts the main diagnostic and distinctive features of each regional variety, with special reference to the peculiarities of the national varieties of West African English. However, despite their structural differences, West African, East African English and, for that matter, Southern African English are rooted in a shared “African culture.” Recent findings are introduced, in which common conceptual and linguistic patterns pertaining to witchcraft, expressed in the regional varieties in question, are highlighted.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Hans-Georg WolfORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003128755
ISBN:978-1-003-12875-5
ISBN:978-0-367-14439-5
Title of parent work (English):The Routledge Handbook of World Englishes
Subtitle (English):differences and commonalities
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/09/02
Print run:2
Number of pages:17
First page:216
Last Page:232
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
Publishing method:Open Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.