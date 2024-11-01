Schließen

Non-inversion conservation tillage as an underestimated driver of tillage erosion

  • Tillage erosion is a widely underestimated process initiating soil degradation especially in case of large agricultural fields located in rolling topography. It is often assumed that, conservation, non-inversion tillage causes less tillage erosion than conventional inversion tillage. In this study, tillage erosion was determined on three paired plots comparing non-inversion chisel versus inversion mouldboard tillage. The experiments were performed at three sites in Northeast Germany with gentle, moderate, and steep slope, while tillage depth (0.25 m) and speed (approximate to 6 km h(-1)) were kept constant during all experiments. The results indicate that non-inversion tillage produces significantly more soil movement compared to inversion tillage. The soil translocation distance was by a factor of 1.3-2.1 larger in case of chisel tillage. The largest difference in translocation distance and tillage transport coefficient (k(til)) was found on the gentle slope exhibiting the lowest soil cohesion. Our results together with an evaluationTillage erosion is a widely underestimated process initiating soil degradation especially in case of large agricultural fields located in rolling topography. It is often assumed that, conservation, non-inversion tillage causes less tillage erosion than conventional inversion tillage. In this study, tillage erosion was determined on three paired plots comparing non-inversion chisel versus inversion mouldboard tillage. The experiments were performed at three sites in Northeast Germany with gentle, moderate, and steep slope, while tillage depth (0.25 m) and speed (approximate to 6 km h(-1)) were kept constant during all experiments. The results indicate that non-inversion tillage produces significantly more soil movement compared to inversion tillage. The soil translocation distance was by a factor of 1.3-2.1 larger in case of chisel tillage. The largest difference in translocation distance and tillage transport coefficient (k(til)) was found on the gentle slope exhibiting the lowest soil cohesion. Our results together with an evaluation of k(til) values derived from literature and standardised for 0.25 m tillage depth contradict the general assumption that non-inversion tillage reduces tillage erosion. In tillage erosion dominated areas, non-inversion tillage applied with high tillage speed and depth potentially increases tillage erosion and fails its purpose to serve as soil conservation measure.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Lena Katharina Oettl, Florian WilkenORCiDGND, Alexander Hupfer, Michael SommerORCiDGND, Peter FienerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-24749-7
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36456592
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/01
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:20704
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:University of Augsburg
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

