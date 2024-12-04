Schließen

Sahel rainfall projections constrained by past sensitivity to global warming

  • Africa's central Sahel region has experienced prolonged drought conditions in the past, while rainfall has recovered more recently. Global climate models project anything from no change to a strong wetting trend under unabated climate change; and they have difficulty reproducing the complex historical record. Here we show that when a period of dominant aerosol forcing is excluded, a consistent wetting response to greenhouse-gas induced warming emerges in observed rainfall. Using the observed response coefficient estimate as a constraint, we find that Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 climate models with a realistic past rainfall response show a smaller spread, and higher median, of projected future rainfall change, compared to the full ensemble. In particular, very small or negative rainfall trends are absent from the constrained ensemble. Our results provide further evidence for a robust Sahel rainfall increase in response to greenhouse-gas forcing, consistent with recent observations, and including the possibility ofAfrica's central Sahel region has experienced prolonged drought conditions in the past, while rainfall has recovered more recently. Global climate models project anything from no change to a strong wetting trend under unabated climate change; and they have difficulty reproducing the complex historical record. Here we show that when a period of dominant aerosol forcing is excluded, a consistent wetting response to greenhouse-gas induced warming emerges in observed rainfall. Using the observed response coefficient estimate as a constraint, we find that Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 climate models with a realistic past rainfall response show a smaller spread, and higher median, of projected future rainfall change, compared to the full ensemble. In particular, very small or negative rainfall trends are absent from the constrained ensemble. Our results provide further evidence for a robust Sahel rainfall increase in response to greenhouse-gas forcing, consistent with recent observations, and including the possibility of a very strong increase. Plain Language Summary Rainfall is a critical resource for a large population in the African Sahel region, but rainfall levels have strongly varied in the past. It is unclear what will happen in the next decades, because some climate models suggest little to no change in average rainfall, while other models project a strong increase due to climate change. Our study aims to narrow down this uncertainty. In the past, both greenhouse gases and aerosols influenced Sahel rainfall, to different degrees during different periods; and models may not capture both mechanisms equally well. However, future rainfall changes will likely be driven mainly by greenhouse gas levels. We identify models that closely match the rainfall change that was observed in a recent period with dominant greenhouse gas forcing. These models also tend to project stronger rainfall increases than other models. Indeed, their multi-model mean projection is an increase by almost 50% by 2040; while none of them projects stable rainfall levels or even a reduction. Thus, it appears more likely now that rainfall in the Sahel will increase substantially over the next few decades.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jacob ScheweORCiDGND, Anders LevermannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2022GL098286
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Title of parent work (English):Geophysical research letters
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/12/04
Volume:49
Issue:18
Article number:e2022GL098286
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:European Union
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

