Decoupling of microbial community dynamics and functions in Arctic peat soil exposed to short term warming

  • Temperature is an important factor governing microbe-mediated carbon feedback from permafrost soils. The link between taxonomic and functional microbial responses to temperature change remains elusive due to the lack of studies assessing both aspects of microbial ecology. Our previous study reported microbial metabolic and trophic shifts in response to short-term temperature increases in Arctic peat soil, and linked these shifts to higher CH4 and CO2 production rates (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 112, E2507-E2516). Here, we studied the taxonomic composition and functional potential of samples from the same experiment. We see that along a high-resolution temperature gradient (1-30 degrees C), microbial communities change discretely, but not continuously or stochastically, in response to rising temperatures. The taxonomic variability may thus in part reflect the varied temperature responses of individual taxa and the competition between these taxa for resources. These taxonomicTemperature is an important factor governing microbe-mediated carbon feedback from permafrost soils. The link between taxonomic and functional microbial responses to temperature change remains elusive due to the lack of studies assessing both aspects of microbial ecology. Our previous study reported microbial metabolic and trophic shifts in response to short-term temperature increases in Arctic peat soil, and linked these shifts to higher CH4 and CO2 production rates (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 112, E2507-E2516). Here, we studied the taxonomic composition and functional potential of samples from the same experiment. We see that along a high-resolution temperature gradient (1-30 degrees C), microbial communities change discretely, but not continuously or stochastically, in response to rising temperatures. The taxonomic variability may thus in part reflect the varied temperature responses of individual taxa and the competition between these taxa for resources. These taxonomic responses contrast the stable functional potential (metagenomic-based) across all temperatures or the previously observed metabolic or trophic shifts at key temperatures. Furthermore, with rising temperatures we observed a progressive decrease in species diversity (Shannon Index) and increased dispersion of greenhouse gas (GHG) production rates. We conclude that the taxonomic variation is decoupled from both the functional potential of the community and the previously observed temperature-dependent changes in microbial function. However, the reduced diversity at higher temperatures might help explain the higher variability in GHG production at higher temperatures.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Sizhong YangORCiD, Susanne LiebnerORCiDGND, Mette Marianne Svenning, Alexander Tøsdal TveitORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/mec.16118
ISSN:0962-1083
ISSN:1365-294X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34387003
Title of parent work (English):Molecular ecology
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/12
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/06
Tag:microbial community; permafrost; species diversity; stochastic; temperature gradient
Volume:30
Issue:20
Number of pages:11
First page:5094
Last Page:5104
Funding institution:German Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Helmholtz-GemeinschaftHelmholtz Association; Research Council of NorwayResearch Council of Norway; Chinese Academy of SciencesChinese Academy of Sciences; National Key Research and Development Program of China; ERC Marie Curie Grant; UiT The Arctic University of Norway; Tromso Research Foundation; Projekt DEAL; WOA Institution: DEUTSCHES GEOFORSCHUNGSZENTRUM POTSDAM Blended DEAL: Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

