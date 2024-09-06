Schließen

Microbiome-based biotechnology for reducing food loss post harvest

  • Microbiomes have an immense potential to enhance plant resilience to various biotic and abiotic stresses. However, intrinsic microbial communities respond to changes in their host's physiology and environment during plant's life cycle. The potential of the inherent plant microbiome has been neglected for a long time, especially for the postharvest period. Currently, close to 50% of all produced fruits and vegetables are lost either during production or storage. Biological control of spoilage and storage diseases is still lacking sufficiency. Today, novel multiomics technologies allow us to study the microbiome and its responses on a community level, which will help to advance current classic approaches and develop more effective and robust microbiome-based solutions for fruit and vegetable storability, quality, and safety.

Metadaten
Author details:Birgit WassermannORCiD, Ahmed AbdelfattahORCiD, Tomislav CernavaORCiD, Wisnu WicaksonoORCiD, Gabriele BergORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.copbio.2022.102808
