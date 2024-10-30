Schließen

Intergenus F1-hybrids of African weakly electric fish (Mormyridae: Gnathonemus petersii ♂ × Campylomormyrus compressirostris ♀) are fertile

  • Hybridisation is an important element of adaptive radiation in fish but data are limited in weakly electric mormyrid fish in this respect. Recently, it has been shown that intragenus hybrids (Campylomormyrus) are fertile and are able to produce F2-fish. In this paper, we demonstrate that even intergenus hybrids (Gnathonemus petersii male x Campylomormyrus compressirostris female) are fertile. Three artificial reproduction (AR) trials, with an average fertilisation rate of ca. 23%, yielded different numbers of survivals (maximally about 50%) of the F1-hybrids. The complete ontogenetic development of these hybrids is described concerning their morphology and electric organ discharge (EOD). Two EOD types emerged at the juvenile stage, which did not change up to adulthood. Type I consisted of four phases and Type II was triphasic. The minimum body length at sexual maturity was between 10 and 11 cm. Malformations, growth and mortality rates are also described.

Metadaten
Author details:Yevheniia Korniienko, Kingsley C. Nzimora, Marianne Vater, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND, Frank KirschbaumORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00359-022-01542-5
ISSN:0340-7594
ISSN:1432-1351
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35119505
Title of parent work (English):Journal of comparative physiology. A, Neuroethology, sensory, neural, and behavioral physiology
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Campylomormyrus; Electric organ; F1-hybrids; Mormyridae; Ontogeny; discharge
Volume:208
Issue:3
Number of pages:17
First page:355
Last Page:371
Funding institution:Friedrich Naumann Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

