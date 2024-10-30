Intergenus F1-hybrids of African weakly electric fish (Mormyridae: Gnathonemus petersii ♂ × Campylomormyrus compressirostris ♀) are fertile
- Hybridisation is an important element of adaptive radiation in fish but data are limited in weakly electric mormyrid fish in this respect. Recently, it has been shown that intragenus hybrids (Campylomormyrus) are fertile and are able to produce F2-fish. In this paper, we demonstrate that even intergenus hybrids (Gnathonemus petersii male x Campylomormyrus compressirostris female) are fertile. Three artificial reproduction (AR) trials, with an average fertilisation rate of ca. 23%, yielded different numbers of survivals (maximally about 50%) of the F1-hybrids. The complete ontogenetic development of these hybrids is described concerning their morphology and electric organ discharge (EOD). Two EOD types emerged at the juvenile stage, which did not change up to adulthood. Type I consisted of four phases and Type II was triphasic. The minimum body length at sexual maturity was between 10 and 11 cm. Malformations, growth and mortality rates are also described.
