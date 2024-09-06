Otter shrew mitogenomes (Afrotheria, Potamogalidae) reconstructed from historical museum skins
- African otter shrews (Potamogalidae) are Afrotherian mammals adapted to a semi-aquatic lifestyle. Given their rareness, genetic data on otter shrews are limited. By applying laboratory methods tuned for the recovery of archival DNA and an iterative mapping approach, we reconstructed whole mitochondrial genomes of the Giant (Potamogale velox) and Ruwenzori pygmy otter shrew (Micropotamogale ruwenzorii) from historical museum skins. Phylogenetic analyses are consistent with previous reports in recovering a sister relationship between African otter shrews and Malagasy tenrecs. The long branches separating both lineages, however, support their recognition as separate families.
