Schließen

Towards a unified framework for evaluating user satisfaction with mobile government apps

  • This study aims to bring together scattered research findings on user satisfaction with mobile government apps into a unified framework. The researchers analyzed 70 high-quality papers from leading journals and conferences and systematically integrated different frameworks and case studies to reflect the importance of the field over time while also highlighting methodological and geographical research gaps. The study achieved a significant methodological advance by developing codebooks for empirical analysis utilizing the App Store. This approach validated the framework’s dimensions on 8,524 reviews, demonstrating the framework’s applicability to platform-based apps and identifying critical areas for future research. Combining academic insights with practical findings, this research provides comprehensive guidance for developing and evaluating user-centered mobile government apps, facilitating improved service delivery and alignment with user expectations.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nico Gießmann, Benedict BenderORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-68211-7_10
ISBN:978-3-031-68210-0
ISBN:978-3-031-68211-7
Title of parent work (English):Electronic Government and the Information Systems Perspective : 13th International Conference, EGOVIS 2024, Naples, Italy, August 26–28, 2024, Proceedings
Subtitle (English):insights from user reviews
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Andrea Kö, Gabriele Kotsis, A. Min Tjoa, Ismail Khalil
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/08/15
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/08/28
Number of pages:8
First page:122
Last Page:129
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.