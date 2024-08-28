Towards a unified framework for evaluating user satisfaction with mobile government apps
- This study aims to bring together scattered research findings on user satisfaction with mobile government apps into a unified framework. The researchers analyzed 70 high-quality papers from leading journals and conferences and systematically integrated different frameworks and case studies to reflect the importance of the field over time while also highlighting methodological and geographical research gaps. The study achieved a significant methodological advance by developing codebooks for empirical analysis utilizing the App Store. This approach validated the framework’s dimensions on 8,524 reviews, demonstrating the framework’s applicability to platform-based apps and identifying critical areas for future research. Combining academic insights with practical findings, this research provides comprehensive guidance for developing and evaluating user-centered mobile government apps, facilitating improved service delivery and alignment with user expectations.
|Author details:
|Nico Gießmann, Benedict BenderORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-68211-7_10
|ISBN:
|978-3-031-68210-0
|ISBN:
|978-3-031-68211-7
|Title of parent work (English):
|Electronic Government and the Information Systems Perspective : 13th International Conference, EGOVIS 2024, Naples, Italy, August 26–28, 2024, Proceedings
|Subtitle (English):
|insights from user reviews
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Cham
|Editor(s):
|Andrea Kö, Gabriele Kotsis, A. Min Tjoa, Ismail Khalil
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/08/15
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/08/28
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|122
|Last Page:
|129
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar