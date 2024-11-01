Nanodeformations of microcapsules
- The mechanical properties of proteinaceous and composite microcapsules loaded with oil were measured by SFM and evaluated using the Reissner model. Comparison of the obtained results reveals significantly higher Young's moduli of protein capsules due to intermolecular crosslinking. In contrast, conformational restrictions in composite microcapsules inhibit protein crosslinking leading to the reduction of their elasticity.
|Ulrike DoeringORCiDGND, Dmitry GrigorievORCiDGND, Tino Riske, Andreas FeryORCiD, Alexander BökerORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1039/d2ra04330k
|2046-2069
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36093237
|RSC Advances : an international journal to further the chemical sciences
|comparing the effects of cross-linking and nanoparticles
|RSC Publishing
|London
|Article
|English
|2022/08/24
|2022
|2024/11/01
|12
|37
|6
|24140
|24145
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported