The dismembered bible
Die zergliederte Bibel
- It is often presumed that biblical redaction was invariably done using conventional scribal methods, meaning that when editors sought to modify or compile existing texts, they would do so in the process of rewriting them upon new scrolls. There is, however, substantial evidence pointing to an alternative scenario: Various sections of the Hebrew Bible appear to have been created through a process of material redaction. In some cases, ancient editors simply appended new sheets to existing scrolls. Other times, they literally cut and pasted their sources, carving out patches of text from multiple manuscripts and then gluing them together like a collage. Idan Dershowitz shows how this surprising technique left behind telltale traces in the biblical text - especially when the editors made mistakes - allowing us to reconstruct their modus operandi. Material evidence from the ancient Near East and elsewhere further supports his hypothesis.
- Wesentliche Teile der Hebräischen Bibel wurden durch Ausschneiden und Einfügen erstellt. Textstellen aus vorbiblischen Manuskripten wurden herausgeschnitten und dann wie eine Collage wieder zusammengesetzt. Idan Dershowitz zeigt, wie diese überraschende Technik verräterische Spuren hinterließ, die sich offensichtlich auf den Seiten der Bibel verbergen. »Es handelt sich hier um eine äußerst anregende Studie, die die Forschungsdiskussion nachhaltig beeinflussen wird [...]. The Dismembered Bible ist ein herausragendes Beispiel dafür, was die Bibelwissenschaften von benachbarten Disziplinen lernen können und markiert hoffentlich erst den Anfang eines intensiveren Dialogs zwischen Exegese und der Forschung zu materiellen Aspekten der Textproduktion.«
|Idan DershowitzORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1628/978-3-16-159861-6
|978-3-16-159860-9
|978-3-16-159861-6
|Forschungen zum Alten Testament (FAT)
|cutting and pasting scripture in antiquity
|Ausschneiden und Einfügen von heiligen Schriften in der Antike
|Mohr Siebeck
|Tübingen
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|English
|2021
|2021
|2024/09/04
|143
|VIII, 180
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|2 Religion / 23 Christentum, Christliche Theologie / 230 Christentum, Christliche Theologie