Cultural conceptualizations of magical practices related to menstrual blood in a transhistorical and transcontinental perspective

  • Most, if not all, of the studies in Cultural Linguistics have (a) taken a synchronic perspective or (b) focused on specific, intracultural conceptualizations. In my chapter, I will look at a cluster of conceptualizations that have been found to exist in different historical periods, in different languages and varieties, and on different continents. The case in point is conceptualizations of magical practices based on menstrual blood. The existence of these conceptualizations across time and space raises the challenging questions of their motivation, and, more generally, the “flow of conceptualizations.” While these questions will be pursued in my chapter, the main focus will be on an elaboration of the conceptual network of conceptualizations pertaining to menstrual blood magic.

Metadaten
Author details:Hans-Georg WolfORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1075/clscc.14.04wol
ISBN:978-9-02725-970-7
ISBN:978-9-02720-916-0
Title of parent work (English):Cultural-Linguistic Explorations into Spirituality, Emotionality, and Society (Cognitive Linguistic Studies in Cultural Contexts (CLSCC)
Publisher:John Benjamins Publishing Company
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/06
Tag:cultural conceptualizations; menstrual blood
Volume:14
Number of pages:35
First page:41
Last Page:76
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik

