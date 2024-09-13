Schließen

What teachers and parents can add to personality ratings of children

  Adults' ratings of children's personality have been found to be more closely associated with academic performance than children's self-reports. However, less is known about the relevance of the unique perspectives held by specific adult observers such as teachers and parents for explaining variance in academic performance. In this study, we applied bifactor (S-1) models for 1411 elementary school children to investigate the relative merits of teacher and parent ratings of children's personalities for academic performance above and beyond the children's self-reports. We examined these associations using standardized achievement test scores in addition to grades. We found that teachers' unique views on children's openness and conscientiousness had the strongest associations with academic performance. Parents' unique views on children's neuroticism showed incremental associations above teacher ratings or self-reports. For extraversion and agreeableness, however, children's self-reports were more strongly associated with academic performance than teacher or parent ratings. These results highlight the differential value of using multiple informants when explaining academic performance with personality traits.

Metadaten
Author details:Naemi BrandtGND, Michael Becker, Julia TetznerORCiDGND, Martin BrunnerORCiDGND, Poldi KuhlGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0890207020988436
ISSN:0890-2070
ISSN:1099-0984
Title of parent work (English):European journal of personality / publ. for the European Association of Personality Psychology
Subtitle (English):Unique associations with academic performance in elementary school
Publisher:Sage Publications
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/26
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/13
Tag:Big Five; academic performance; late childhood; multitrait-multimethod; personality ratings
Volume:35
Issue:6
Article number:0890207020988436
Number of pages:19
First page:814
Last Page:832
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

