Schließen

From orthocomplementations to locality

  • After some background on lattices, the locality framework introduced in earlier work by the authors is extended to cover posets and lattices. We then extend the correspondence between Euclidean structures on vector spaces and orthogonal complementations to a one-one correspondence between a class of locality structures and orthocomplementations on bounded lattices. This recasts in the context of renormalisation classical results in lattice theory.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Pierre ClavierGND, Li Guo, Sylvie PaychaORCiDGND, Bin ZhangORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3842/SIGMA.2021.027
ISSN:1815-0659
Title of parent work (English):Symmetry, integrability and geometry: methods and applications : refereed online journal
Publisher:Institute of Mathematics of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Department of Applied Research
Place of publishing:Kiev
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/22
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/29
Tag:lattice; locality; orthocomplementation; poset; renormalisation
Volume:17
Article number:027
Number of pages:23
Funding institution:Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) [11771190, 11821001, 11890663]; Perimeter Institute
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-SA - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.