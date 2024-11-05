Schließen

  • The green marble is in many ways a combination of the blue and red marbles: it presents the earth as a coherent, living organism but also communicates its fragile, threatened situation. Narrative is a rhetorical strategy that enables the coherent articulation of seemingly incommensurable ontological scales e.g. geologic, nonhuman and human into a cosmogram that can motivate action and responsibility at multiple political scales e.g. local, national and transnational. Green-marble images have been developed in response to this criticism as a vehicle to give the blue-marble subjectivity and agency. The recognition of different types of forest cover has been an interest of different stakeholders ecologists, climate scientists and forest managers alike. Climate action and climate services meet in these platforms as well because global data maps, satellite images and visualizations are essential means for enabling more responsible forms of interaction with the planet.

Metadaten
Author details:Lynda Olman, Birgit SchneiderORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003136989-15
ISBN:978-1-03-206539-7
Title of parent work (English):Narratives of Scale in the Anthropocene
Subtitle (English):feedback loops for action with global forest watch
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/05
Number of pages:19
First page:193
Last Page:211
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

