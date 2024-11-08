Biofunction of polydopamine coating in stem cell culture
- High levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) during stem cell expansion often lead to replicative senescence. Here, a polydopamine (PDA)-coated substrate was used to scavenge extracellular ROS for mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) expansion. The PDA-coated substrate could reduce the oxidative stress and mitochondrial damage in replicative senescent MSCs. The expression of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase of MSCs from three human donors (both bone marrow- and adipose tissue-derived) was suppressed on PDA. The MSCs on the PDA-coated substrate showed a lower level of interleukin 6 (IL-6), one of the senescence-associated inflammatory components. Cellular senescence-specific genes, such as p53 and p21, were down-regulated on the PDA-coated substrate, while the stemness-related gene, OCT4, was upregulated. The PDA-coated substrate strongly promoted the proliferation rate of MSCs, while the stem cell character and differentiation potential were retained. Large-scale expansion of stem cells would greatly benefit from the PDA-coatedHigh levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) during stem cell expansion often lead to replicative senescence. Here, a polydopamine (PDA)-coated substrate was used to scavenge extracellular ROS for mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) expansion. The PDA-coated substrate could reduce the oxidative stress and mitochondrial damage in replicative senescent MSCs. The expression of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase of MSCs from three human donors (both bone marrow- and adipose tissue-derived) was suppressed on PDA. The MSCs on the PDA-coated substrate showed a lower level of interleukin 6 (IL-6), one of the senescence-associated inflammatory components. Cellular senescence-specific genes, such as p53 and p21, were down-regulated on the PDA-coated substrate, while the stemness-related gene, OCT4, was upregulated. The PDA-coated substrate strongly promoted the proliferation rate of MSCs, while the stem cell character and differentiation potential were retained. Large-scale expansion of stem cells would greatly benefit from the PDA-coated substrate.…
|Author details:
|Zijun Deng, Weiwei Wang, Xun Xu, Yan Nie, Yue Liu, Oliver E. C. GouldORCiD, Nan Ma, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.0c22565
|ISSN:
|1944-8244
|ISSN:
|1944-8252
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33594879
|Title of parent work (English):
|ACS applied materials & interfaces
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/02/17
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/11/08
|Tag:
|ROS; cellular; mesenchymal stem cells; polydopamine; proliferation; senescence
|Volume:
|13
|Issue:
|9
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|10748
|Last Page:
|10759
|Funding institution:
|Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (Helmholtz Cross Program Initiative "Technology and Medicine Adaptive Systems") [VH-VI-423]; Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (Helmholtz Virtual Institute, Multifunctional Biomaterials for Medicine) [VH-VI-423]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research, GermanyFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13GW0098]; [0315696A]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert