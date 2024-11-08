Biofunction of polydopamine coating in stem cell culture

High levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) during stem cell expansion often lead to replicative senescence. Here, a polydopamine (PDA)-coated substrate was used to scavenge extracellular ROS for mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) expansion. The PDA-coated substrate could reduce the oxidative stress and mitochondrial damage in replicative senescent MSCs. The expression of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase of MSCs from three human donors (both bone marrow- and adipose tissue-derived) was suppressed on PDA. The MSCs on the PDA-coated substrate showed a lower level of interleukin 6 (IL-6), one of the senescence-associated inflammatory components. Cellular senescence-specific genes, such as p53 and p21, were down-regulated on the PDA-coated substrate, while the stemness-related gene, OCT4, was upregulated. The PDA-coated substrate strongly promoted the proliferation rate of MSCs, while the stem cell character and differentiation potential were retained. Large-scale expansion of stem cells would greatly benefit from the PDA-coated

High levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) during stem cell expansion often lead to replicative senescence. Here, a polydopamine (PDA)-coated substrate was used to scavenge extracellular ROS for mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) expansion. The PDA-coated substrate could reduce the oxidative stress and mitochondrial damage in replicative senescent MSCs. The expression of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase of MSCs from three human donors (both bone marrow- and adipose tissue-derived) was suppressed on PDA. The MSCs on the PDA-coated substrate showed a lower level of interleukin 6 (IL-6), one of the senescence-associated inflammatory components. Cellular senescence-specific genes, such as p53 and p21, were down-regulated on the PDA-coated substrate, while the stemness-related gene, OCT4, was upregulated. The PDA-coated substrate strongly promoted the proliferation rate of MSCs, while the stem cell character and differentiation potential were retained. Large-scale expansion of stem cells would greatly benefit from the PDA-coated substrate.

…