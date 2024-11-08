Schließen

Biofunction of polydopamine coating in stem cell culture

  High levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) during stem cell expansion often lead to replicative senescence. Here, a polydopamine (PDA)-coated substrate was used to scavenge extracellular ROS for mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) expansion. The PDA-coated substrate could reduce the oxidative stress and mitochondrial damage in replicative senescent MSCs. The expression of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase of MSCs from three human donors (both bone marrow- and adipose tissue-derived) was suppressed on PDA. The MSCs on the PDA-coated substrate showed a lower level of interleukin 6 (IL-6), one of the senescence-associated inflammatory components. Cellular senescence-specific genes, such as p53 and p21, were down-regulated on the PDA-coated substrate, while the stemness-related gene, OCT4, was upregulated. The PDA-coated substrate strongly promoted the proliferation rate of MSCs, while the stem cell character and differentiation potential were retained. Large-scale expansion of stem cells would greatly benefit from the PDA-coated substrate.

Author details:Zijun Deng, Weiwei Wang, Xun Xu, Yan Nie, Yue Liu, Oliver E. C. GouldORCiD, Nan Ma, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.0c22565
ISSN:1944-8244
ISSN:1944-8252
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33594879
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/17
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/08
Tag:ROS; cellular; mesenchymal stem cells; polydopamine; proliferation; senescence
Volume:13
Issue:9
Number of pages:12
First page:10748
Last Page:10759
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (Helmholtz Cross Program Initiative "Technology and Medicine Adaptive Systems") [VH-VI-423]; Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (Helmholtz Virtual Institute, Multifunctional Biomaterials for Medicine) [VH-VI-423]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research, GermanyFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13GW0098]; [0315696A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer review:Referiert

