Schließen

Where to from here? Increasing language coverage while building a more diverse discipline

  • Our original target article highlighted some significant shortcomings in the current state of child language research: a large skew in our evidential base towards English and a handful of other Indo-European languages that partly has its origins in a lack of researcher diversity. In this article, we respond to the 21 commentaries on our original article. The commentaries highlighted both the importance of attention to typological features of languages and the environments and contexts in which languages are acquired, with many commentators providing concrete suggestions on how we address the data skew. In this response, we synthesise the main themes of the commentaries and make suggestions for how the field can move towards both improving data coverage and opening up to traditionally under-represented researchers.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Evan Kidd, Rowena GarciaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/01427237221121190
ISSN:0142-7237
ISSN:1740-2344
Title of parent work (English):First language
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/02
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/26
Tag:child language acquisition; language coverage; linguistic diversity; researcher diversity; typology
Volume:42
Issue:6
Number of pages:15
First page:837
Last Page:851
Funding institution:Max Planck Society; Australian Research Council [CE140100041]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.